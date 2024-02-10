Xabi Alonso faces Liverpool audition as Bayer Leverkusen boss eyes Bayern Munich knockout in Bundesliga title race

The Spaniard has an ideal opportunity on Saturday to show why he is the leading contender to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield

Jamie Carragher wasn't exactly enamoured by what he saw from Arsenal's captain and coach after Sunday's victory over Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium. One imagines, though, that the superintendent of the Celebration Police (Richard Keys is clearly the commissioner) would have had a very different view of the wild scenes of jubilation that followed Bayer Leverkusen's victory over Stuttgart just two nights later.

While some fans were looking to the heavens in disbelief and blessing themselves after bearing witness to another mini-miracle during this celestial season for a seemingly cursed club, Xabi Alonso turned towards the crowd at the BayArena and threw in a couple of fist-pumps before racing onto the field to congratulate each and every one of his players.

Rightly so, too. Leverkusen had trailed 2-1 after an hour, but through skill and force of will, progressed to the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal at the expense of an excellent Stuttgart side thanks to Jonathan Tah's 90th-minute winner.

It was a victory born not only of unwavering faith in their football - but also one another. The manner of the success had, according to Alonso, proven that this team has "soul", so, for the many Liverpool supporters now following the exploits of their club's former playmaker more closely than ever before, what unfolded during and immediately after that dramatic conclusion to the game all felt thrillingly and reassuringly familiar.

A fanbase gripped with fear following Jurgen Klopp's shock announcement that he will step down at the end of the season couldn't have helped but take comfort in the way in which Alonso has quite visibly invigorated an entire club. Consequently, many will now agree with Carragher that his former team-mate is the "natural heir" to the throne at Anfield.