Xabi Alonso Leverkusen 03032024(C)Getty Images
Harry Sherlock

Relief for Xabi Alonso! Harry Kane’s Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen preserve unbeaten record with 92nd-minute equaliser in stunning finish to Europa League clash at Qarabag

Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen fought back to rescue a 2-2 draw against Qarabag in the Europa League round of 16 first leg on Thursday.

  • Leverkusen fighting Bayern Munich for Bundesliga title
  • Came back from 2-0 down against minnows Qarabag
  • Relief clear to see for manager Xabi Alonso

