Xabi Alonso makes it a double! Granit Xhaka is the hero as Bayer Leverkusen beat Kaiserslautern in DFB-Pokal final to end historic season with just one defeat Bayer LeverkusenDFB-PokalKaiserslautern vs Bayer LeverkusenKaiserslauternGranit Xhaka

Bayer Leverkusen completed the domestic double as they beat Kaiserslautern 1-0 to lift the DFB-Pokal title on Saturday.