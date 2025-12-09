Xabi Alonso convinced Real Madrid can beat Man City as under-fire coach insists star players are 'eager to turn things around' after catastrophic Celta defeat

The atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabeu has been feverish since Sunday evening. What should have been a routine La Liga fixture descended into a nightmare for Los Blancos, ending in a 2-0 defeat, a serious injury to defensive leader Eder Militao, and three red cards. The result has left the Spanish champions trailing in the title race and placed immense scrutiny on the shoulders of their young coach.
However, facing the media at Valdebebas on Tuesday, Alonso refused to buckle under the pressure. Instead, the Basque tactician presented a figure of calm authority, dismissing suggestions of internal division and framing the visit of Guardiola’s side not as a daunting obstacle, but as the perfect opportunity for immediate redemption.