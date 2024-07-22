WSL fixtures split GFXGetty/ GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

WSL 2024-25 fixtures revealed: Dates for your diary as Arsenal vs Man City showdown headlines opening weekend & Chelsea begin post-Emma Hayes era vs Aston Villa

WSLWomen's footballArsenal WomenChelsea FC WomenManchester City WomenManchester United WomenAston Villa WomenLiverpool FC WomenNewcastle United WomenBrighton & Hove Albion WomenEverton WomenTottenham Hotspur WomenWest Ham United Women

Arsenal will face Man City on the opening weekend of the 2024-25 WSL season, while Chelsea start life without Emma Hayes at home to Aston Villa.

  • Arsenal vs Man City kicks off 2024-25 WSL
  • Champions Chelsea start against Aston Villa
  • GOAL has all the key dates for your diary
