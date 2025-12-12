'I used to write to him in jail' - Wayne Rooney reveals staggering lengths he went to as Everton fan to tell surprise idol 'how much I love him'

Ferguson first linked up with the Toffees, initially on loan from Glasgow-based giants Rangers, in 1994. He played over 100 times for the club, scoring 42 goals, before moving to Newcastle. The enigmatic frontman returned to Merseyside in 2000 and found the target on 30 occasions through 140 matches before hanging up his boots in 2006.
Rooney had broken through by then, with his senior bow being taken in at the age of 16 in 2002. He got the chance to play alongside Ferguson before becoming the most expensive teenager in world football when Manchester United came calling in 2004 - with the Merseyside native, who won Premier League and Champions League titles at Old Trafford, going on to become the Red Devils’ all-time leading scorer.