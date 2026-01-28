Wrexham urged to target TWO Liverpool legends to boost Premier League promotion bid after late winter transfer window gift from Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac

Wrexham have also just received a cash injection of £48 million ($66m) from the club's famous co-owners Reynolds and Mac, which could allow Parkinson to strengthen his squad further before the transfer window closes.

McAllister has told OLBG that Wrexham could look at players with extensive Premier League experience, saying: "Who could they get? Who could they convince to go there? That's the thing. It would be remarkable if they could make that jump again after what they've done the last two or three years. We're looking at a James Milner or a Jordan Henderson, somebody who's been at the very, very top and just goes in there and as an old head sat in the middle of the park. Those two would be a big plus for that club."

