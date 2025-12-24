Wrexham star slapped with three-match ban for violent conduct after ‘incident’ against Swansea in another blow to Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac’s side

The incident occurred in the 94th minute of Wrexham’s clash with Swansea City. Television footage appeared to show McClean challenging Brazilian midfielder Ronald for possession before the Swansea player fell to the ground, with the Wrexham winger having made contact with the man rather than the ball. As Ronald lay on the turf, McClean was seen stepping over his opponent and seemingly swinging his left leg backwards in the direction of Ronald’s head. While the FA has not publicly detailed the precise action that constituted violent conduct, the footage was deemed sufficient to warrant retrospective punishment.

A statement from the FA read: "James McClean has been suspended for three matches following the EFL Championship game between Swansea City AFC and Wrexham AFC on Friday, December 19. The player's behaviour around the 94th minute wasn't seen by the match officials - at the time - but it was caught on video, and the FA alleged that it constitutes violent conduct. James McClean subsequently admitted the charge against him and accepted the standard penalty for violent conduct."

Wrexham confirmed the outcome shortly afterwards, noting that referee Oliver Langford had taken no action during the match itself. The club acknowledged that McClean was charged following a post-match review for a breach of FA Rule E1.1, and that the player had accepted the sanction.

They said: "Wrexham AFC can confirm James McClean will be suspended for three matches, following an incident in the match against Swansea City on Friday (December 19). Though referee Oliver Langford took no action at the time, McClean was charged following review of the match video, for misconduct for a breach of rule E1.1: Incident on the field of play, which falls within law 12, which was not seen by match officials, but was caught on video."