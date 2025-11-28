Wrexham revive interest in Premier League star who rejected Ryan Reynolds as Red Dragons look to build on positive start in Championship

WalesOnline reports the north Wales club has rekindled their interest in Irving. Despite making six appearances in the top flight this term, the Scotland international is deemed surplus to requirements at the London Stadium. Wrexham are expected to log another bid for the 25-year-old.

However, they could face stiff competition from Celtic and Rangers, with both Glasgow clubs alerted to Irving's availability as Nuno Esprito Santo looks to revamp his squad in the coming transfer window.

Irving started the first two games of the Portuguese's tenure after he replaced Graham Potter in October. However, both games — against Brentford and Leeds — ended in defeat for the Irons. Irving has been an unused substitute since.