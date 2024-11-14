Wrexham AFC v Northampton Town FC - Sky Bet League OneGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

'A minimum of six weeks' - Wrexham dealt bitter injury blow as manager Phil Parkinson confirms lengthy lay-off for first-team star signed by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

P. ParkinsonWrexhamLeague OneA. OkonkwoW. Boyle

Phil Parkinson has confirmed that Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo could be out for "a minimum of six weeks" in a bitter injury blow.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Okonkwo suffered a wrist injury against Mansfield
  • Scans show that the wrist is broken
  • Luke Bolton and Will Boyle join him in the treatment room
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱