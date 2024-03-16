25 shots but zero goals! Wrexham suffer dismal home defeat to Tranmere Rovers as Red Dragons miss golden chance to pile pressure on League Two table-toppers Mansfield WrexhamLeague TwoTranmere RoversWrexham vs Tranmere Rovers

Wrexham missed the chance to strengthen their automatic promotion push as they slumped to a 1-0 loss to a dogged Tranmere side at the Racecourse.