Wrexham in huge goalkeeper crisis! Callum Burton out for season as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's hopes of promotion to Championship dealt massive blow
Wrexham have confirmed that goalkeeper Callum Burton is likely to miss the rest of the season for the Red Dragons after suffering a torn thigh muscle.
- Burton out for the rest of the season
- Okonkwo out injured as well for Wrexham
- Parkinson short of options for goalkeepers