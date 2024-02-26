Are Wrexham falling apart?! Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will be sweating as Red Dragons' League Two promotion push suffers serious setback

Phil Parkinson's side have hit a rough patch, but is there really anything to worry about?

"You try and focus on yourselves, but there’s all these apps out there now on your phone, so it is easy to look at the table and the form of all the teams. You just have to be really disciplined and focus on yourself and each game as it comes. I know that’s boring and a cliche, but it is true."

That was Wrexham midfielder Jordan Tunnicliffe's neat summation of the pulsating League Two promotion battle, provided in the wake of his side's 1-0 defeat to Gillingham on Saturday. Since Christmas, the momentum in that particular fight has shifted from team to team regularly.

Now, provided Barrow don't piece together something quite spectacular over the next few weeks, it appears that there are five runners left in the race for automatic promotion: leaders Mansfield Town, Stockport, Crewe Alexandra, Wrexham and MK Dons, with just five points separating those teams from top to bottom.

Article continues below

It's good news for the neutral, with League Two set for one of the tensest run-ins for years. But in truth, Phil Parkinson's side have to regard the last few weeks as a missed opportunity to properly establish themselves in pole position in the race to League One.