'Something good's happening here' - Wrexham star Elliot Lee reveals the moment he realised Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's team had secured promotion to League One before the end of their 6-0 demolition of Forest Green Rovers
Elliot Lee has revealed the moment he realised that Wrexham were getting promoted to League One before the end of their game.
- Wrexham promoted to League One
- Beat Forest Green Rovers 6-0
- Lee knew they were going up