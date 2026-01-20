Wrexham denied! Red Dragons waste chance to move to cusp of Championship playoff places as Leicester snatch late point

Both sides struggled for chances in the first half in wet and windy conditions but did manage to carve out an opportunity each just before the break. Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo was called into action first, reacting bravely to block an effort from Bobby De Cordova-Reid inside the penalty area from a ball in by Stephy Mavididi. Minutes later, Max Cleworth did well down the left and tried to tee up Kieffer Moore for a tap-in only for goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk to block his low cross.

Wrexham started the second half the stronger of the two sides, as the game finally sparked into life, with Ryan Longman and Ollie Rathbone both having efforts at goal but being unable to beat Stolarczyk. The action promptly switched to the other end as Leicester hit back on the break with a quick counter. Mavididi ran through on goal and fired a low shot that Okonkwo managed to block. However, the pressure eventually told as Wrexham broke the deadlock on 62 minutes through O'Brien.

Liberato Cacace was sent free down the left and whipped in a ball for Moore. The Wrexham striker couldn't quite get his toe on the end of it but goalkeeper Stolarczy could only touch it into the path of O'Brien to slot into an empty net. Wrexham may have expected a fightback from Leicester but the Foxes offered very little in the way of a response and barely threatened. Yet there was late drama when Leicester won a free-kick just outside the penalty area in the closing stages. The ball was played in for Caleb Okoli to knock down to Vestergaard who kept his composure to finish and snatch a point.