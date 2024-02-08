Wrexham handed huge boost as two Bradford forwards miss training ahead of crunch League Two clash

Wrexham handed huge boost as two Bradford forwards miss training ahead of crunch League Two clashSoham MukherjeeGetty/GOALWrexhamPhil ParkinsonWrexham vs Bradford CityBradford CityLeague TwoWrexham have been handed a huge boost as Bradford forwards Jake Young and Tyreik Wright have been unable to train before Saturday's League Two clash.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowYoung and Wright are not match-fitYoung has a swollen ankleWright working with the physios