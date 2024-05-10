Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson reveals club 'learnt a lot' from last year's U.S. tour as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side prepare for another stateside trip
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson says the club learnt a lot from their North America pre-season campaign, while detailing this summer's stateside plans.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Wrexham had US pre-season tour in 2023
- Welsh side will return stateside this summer
- Parkinson says they 'learnt' from the trip