Wrexham’s biggest game of the Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney era! Why blockbuster Mansfield clash could have seismic effect on Hollywood duo’s Welsh dream

The League Two promotion race has captivated onlookers all season long. Now, with just a handful of games left to play, Wrexham are tantalisingly close to securing a spot in the third tier for the first time in nearly two decades.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have made no secret of their lofty ambitions for the Red Dragons since completing their Hollywood takeover in 2021. And while failing to go up this campaign would not be disastrous, it would be extremely disappointing to not get the job done now after getting themselves into such a strong position.

Wrexham could take a giant step towards their ultimate goal on Friday too, as they prepare to host table-topping Mansfield in what is being billed as the biggest game of the Reynolds and McElhenney era.

But what exactly do Phil Parkinson's side need to do to beat the high-flying Stags. GOAL has taken a look at Mansfield's season so far to get a better idea of how Wrexham can pick up a gargantuan result at the SToK Racehorse this Easter weekend: