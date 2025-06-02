'Wrong side of 30' - Wrexham's bid for ageing stars assessed as Tottenham defender Ben Davies is linked with move to join Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney’s project
Wrexham appear to be favouring experience in the summer transfer window, with many of their supposed targets sitting "the wrong side of 30".
- Red Dragons preparing for the Championship
- Linked with proven Premier League stars
- Hollywood co-owners funding ambitious moves