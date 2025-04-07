'Wrexham are huge admirers!' - Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side tipped to battle Tom Brady's Birmingham City for ex-Man Utd star's son in summer transfer window
Wrexham are all set to compete with Birmingham City to sign ex-Man Utd midfielder Robbie Savage's son Charlie from Reading in the summer.
- Wrexham to compete with Birmingham for Charlie Savage
- Robbie Savage's son plays for Reading
- Two sides aiming for promotion to the Championship