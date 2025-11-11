'Wrap him in cotton wool!' - Thomas Tuchel told he'll have a major England problem if Harry Kane isn't fit for 2026 World Cup with Ollie Watkins 'not in the same bracket'

Kane has not steered clear of treatment tables over the course of his career, but has been able to avoid the most serious of setbacks. That has allowed him to become a record-setting performer at domestic and international level.
He is Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer and holds a similar record with England, having found the target for them on 76 occasions through 110 appearances. He fills the armband for his country and has guided them to back-to–back European Championship finals.
Heartache has been suffered there, but Kane did break his trophy duck when becoming a Bundesliga title winner with Bayern Munich in 2024-25. At 32 years of age, he now has his sights set on more major honours.