'Can't make World Cup in this state' - Fans claim Neymar is 'done' as viral clip shows Santos star struggling to run & keep ball in play

He returned to his roots early in 2025 in a bid to complete that redemption arc. Knee ligament damage was suffered while turning for the Selecao during the autumn of 2023. Neymar spent 12 months on the sidelines recovering from that injury.
There have been flashes of brilliance while enjoying a second stint at Santos, with the mercurial No.10 still a match-winner on his day. There has never been any doubting his ability to bamboozle opponents with a box of tricks.
Fitness issues have, however, been taking their toll. Another operation was undergone in December 2025, forcing more rehabilitation programmes to be worked through. Neymar has returned to action at the age of 34, but is considered by some to be a shadow of the player that joined PSG as part of a record-shattering €222 million (£194m/$262m) transfer package in 2017.