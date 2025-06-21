World Cup protest! England and Thomas Tuchel to challenge FIFA over key rule change ahead of 2026 tournament that will have huge impact on Three Lions
England and Thomas Tuchel to challenge FIFA's key rule change ahead of the 2026 World Cup in North America.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- England and Tuchel to challenge FIFA' rule change
- Unhappy with the new rule ahead of 2026 World Cup
- Tuchel will watch Man City take on Juventus in Florida next week