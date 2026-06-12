Eder Militao delivers verdict on Jose Mourinho's return to Real Madrid

Florentino Perez swiftly fulfilled his presidential campaign promise by bringing the 63-year-old back to the Bernabeu on a deal until 2029 following Alvaro Arbeloa's departure. It marks a sensational return for the Portuguese tactician, who left Madrid 13 years ago after a three-year period at the Spanish giants.
Madrid paid a €15 million compensation fee to release Mourinho from Benfica, with the coach set to officially begin work next month. Militao, meanwhile, faces a gruelling five-month rehabilitation process after undergoing surgery for a ruptured proximal tendon in his left leg sustained in April.