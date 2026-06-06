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Adhe Makayasa

Explained: Why ALL squad players are taking part in pre-match ceremony & anthems at World Cup as FIFA makes unusual change

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FIFA has announced a significant protocol modification that will see every squad member take part in the pre-match national anthems at the upcoming World Cup. Moving away from traditional sporting custom, football's global governing body has mandated that both starting line-ups and substitutes congregate together on the pitch ahead of kick-off.

  • Governing body alters pre-match ritual

    Historically, only the starting eleven players lined up on the playing surface to observe their respective anthems while facing the stadium dugouts. Under the newly unveiled template for the tournament in North America, all starting players and substitutes will instead assemble directly around the centre circle. This strategic change forms the cornerstone of a brand-new ceremonial initiative designed to completely revolutionise how international fixtures are experienced inside the arena.

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    Infantino outlines vision for unity

    The institutional hierarchy has defended the adjustment as a modernising step forward that emphasises collective participation over individual starting roles.

    Outlining the visual philosophy on Instagram, FIFA president Gianni Infantino posted: “As the FIFA World Cup grows, we continue to innovate the way the game is experienced. The pre-match ceremonies at the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be no different.

    "Having all players and referees face each other in the centre circle during the national anthems will create a moment of unity, pride and emotion that truly belongs to the teams and to everyone in the stadium.

    "In addition, we will have a redesigned 360-degree ceremony which engages every fan in the stadium, including country flag banners and on-pitch elements oriented to create a unique, immersive experience from every seat as well as new visual elements – from player entry arches to handheld flags – poised to heighten the sense of anticipation, with enhanced features for selected matches.

    "The FIFA World Cup is about every player and every fan, and this new pre-match ceremony reflects that.”

  • New immersive stadium experience

    The revamped choreography introduces a self-described 360-degree concept where giant national flags will simultaneously unfurl on opposite sides of the turf. Despite these extensive visual additions, the traditional sporting procedures remain intact, meaning starting players will still perform their standard handshakes and team captains will conduct the official coin toss immediately after the music concludes. Officials intend for these layered aesthetic choices to transform the pitch into an inclusive, shared stage for spectators and television audiences alike.

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    Opening fixture debuts technical innovations

    The updated ceremonial guidelines are set to officially launch next Thursday when co-hosts Mexico face South Africa in the tournament's curtain-raiser in Mexico City. Fans attending the initial group-stage matches will experience a highly structured atmosphere, though the governing body plans to introduce even more dramatic elements as the stakes escalate. Administrators confirmed that later in the tournament, the pre-match ceremony will incorporate additional elements such as coloured smoke or pyrotechnics, which are expected to debut during the knockout rounds.