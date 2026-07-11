A World Cup of firsts, but what comes next? Jesse Marsch, rising young stars and the major questions facing Canada soccer

If one word defined Canada’s 2026 World Cup, it was “firsts” - even a second-place group finish made them the first host nation to play a match abroad.
This was Canada’s first men’s World Cup on home soil. The group stage brought their first point, first win, and first multi-goal performance. A dramatic victory over South Africa then delivered their first knockout win, before Morocco ended the run after a promising first half.
Soccer in Canada is not where it was before the tournament kicked off. More Canadians had never watched a World Cup. By the time the Canadian men’s national team bowed out of the tournament, a total of 28.2 million unique viewers had tuned in to at least part of it, accounting for 69 percent of the country’s population.
Vancouver and Toronto were among the cities heralded as some of the finest World Cup host cities, with nearly every match selling out, and featured a landmark three home games for Les Rouges.
As much as this World Cup could be a game-changer for Canadian soccer, there are reasons to be both hopeful and skeptical about where it could go next. Here, GOAL takes a look at them.