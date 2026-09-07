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Adhe Makayasa

Still unbeatable at 40! World Cup hero Vozinha stars on Colo-Colo league debut

Vozinha
Colo Colo
Huachipato vs Colo Colo
Huachipato
Primera Division
Cabo Verde
World Cup

Cape Verde World Cup hero Vozinha maintained his immaculate defensive record for Colo-Colo by keeping a clean sheet on his Chilean top-flight debut against Huachipato. The 40-year-old goalkeeper produced an assured display in southern Chile to ensure Los Albos extended their commanding lead at the summit of the Primera Division table.

  • Vozinha extends flawless start

    Cape Verde veteran Vozinha marked his Chilean top-flight debut with a clean sheet as Colo-Colo were held to a goalless draw at Huachipato on Sunday night. The 40-year-old goalkeeper delivered an assured performance at the Estadio Ester Roa Rebolledo in Concepcion, extending his unblemished start to 180 minutes following an earlier Copa Chile shutout. The stalemate keeps Los Albos cruising at the top of the table on 53 points.

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    Shot stopper earns ovation

    The 2026 World Cup hero received a rousing reception from nearly 20,000 supporters throughout the contest. Wearing Colo-Colo's traditional yellow kit, which matched the colour he wore on the global stage, Vozinha marshalled his penalty area with calm authority, especially after a late first-half fumble that was quickly nullified by an offside flag. His commanding presence between the posts drew repeated standing ovations from the travelling support.

  • Title charge remains commanding

    The veteran's arrival has brought instant stability to Fernando Ortiz's backline, keeping the league leaders 14 points clear at the top. Colo-Colo's charge towards the title remains relentless, with closest chasers Universidad Catolica and Universidad de Chile locked together on 39 points. Even with both pursuers winning at the weekend, Los Albos stay firmly in control of the race for automatic 2027 Copa Libertadores qualification.

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    Starting berth locked down

    Colo-Colo must quickly sharpen their finishing after failing to convert dominant possession into a breakthrough on the road. Nevertheless, this spotless league debut gives Ortiz an easy decision to install Vozinha as his regular number one for the remainder of the campaign. As the title race enters the final straight, the veteran's steady hands will be vital in guiding the club over the line.