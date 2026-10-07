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New World Cup scandal! Gianni Infantino under fire as FIFA allowed ineligible DR Congo star to play in qualifying rounds
Mpasi's eligibility oversight exposed
FIFA is embroiled in a massive controversy after knowingly allowing an ineligible player to represent DR Congo during World Cup qualifiers, according to The New York Times. Goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi featured prominently for the Leopards despite failing to complete the necessary paperwork to switch his international allegiance from France.
The 32-year-old Le Havre stopper played in crucial qualifying fixtures, including victories over Nigeria and a decisive play-off win against Jamaica. According to the report, FIFA was fully aware of the administrative failure but chose not to impose any sporting sanctions, fines, or disqualifications.
Mpasi ultimately started all four of DR Congo's matches at the World Cup. He helped his nation advance from Group K before they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Thomas Tuchel's England in the round of 32.
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Outrage from eliminated nations
The immediate fallout from FIFA’s inaction has been defined by fierce backlash from the eliminated nations. Nigeria and Jamaica were both knocked out by DR Congo and feel severely aggrieved by the governing body's lack of intervention.
The Nigerian camp formally raised the eligibility issue after their preliminary round exit. However, FIFA dismissed the complaint entirely, claiming the protest was submitted too late. The decision left the African powerhouse without any immediate sporting recourse.
Jamaica also expressed deep concerns regarding the integrity of the qualification process. Both federations are now weighing up their legal options, frustrated that standard disciplinary procedures were seemingly ignored on the global stage.
Escalating pressure on Infantino's regime
This scandal heavily compounds the scrutiny facing Gianni Infantino ahead of the upcoming FIFA presidential elections. The Swiss administrator is already battling immense pressure following controversies over World Cup stakes and Donald Trump’s interference in overturning Folarin Balogun's red card.
The financial and sporting damage to the aggrieved nations has prompted threats of legal action. An official from the Nigerian National Sports Commission (NSC) told ESPN: "Nothing has been decided yet, but we will seriously consider seeking compensation from FIFA for all of the economic losses this has cost Nigeria.
"The revenue that the Super Eagles and the NFF would have received from participating at the World Cup, the exposure that players would have got, transfers, the sponsorship fees, even the boost to the Nigerian economy. We are exploring all our options as a country and nothing is off the table."
The Jamaican Football Federation (JFF) mirrored this frustration in a strong statement: "CONCACAF takes player eligibility matters very seriously and expects the applicable regulations and procedures to be applied consistently and fairly in all competitions. Any concerns regarding player eligibility, particularly those that may affect the integrity of a competition or the interests of one of our member associations, should be thoroughly reviewed and addressed through FIFA's appropriate governance and disciplinary bodies, in accordance with established regulations and due process."
Meanwhile, FIFA justified their inaction regarding Nigeria's initial protest. The governing body stated the complaint was dismissed due to its late arrival, adding that “committees are autonomous and decide cases based on the applicable regulations and the specific facts before them.”
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Legal battles loom for FIFA
Infantino faces a critical few months as he desperately attempts to secure his presidency. With UEFA leading a strong campaign to oust him, he urgently needs the backing of African nations in the March election. This latest scandal threatens to alienate a crucial voting bloc.
Simultaneously, FIFA braces for potential lawsuits. Nigeria and Jamaica will finalise their legal strategies in the coming weeks, seeking heavy financial compensation. Any successful claim could force world football's governing body to review its disciplinary protocols.
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