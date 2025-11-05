World Cup 2026 kits: Argentina, Germany, Mexico, Spain and & all the top teams' jerseys revealed

With winter dawning on us for many of us around the world, we can only dream of a summer of football. Hang tight because it won't be long until the World Cup 2026 comes around and kicks off on June 11, as the United States, Mexico and Canada aim to host the best edition of the competition yet.

Lionel Scaloni and Argentina will look to defend their World Cup title, which they won at Qatar 2022. It was their third World Cup success story as Lionel Messi and co finally got their hands on the coveted trophy.

Ahead of the competition, some of the biggest brands, including adidas, Nike, PUMA, and more, have launched new kits for fresh new looks on the pitch. On November 5th 2025, adidas launched the home kits for 22 nations, including the likes of holders Germany, Spain, Belgium, joint hosts Mexico and many more. The collection combines historic visual identities and traditions of each nation and portrays them in a modernist, forward-looking aesthetic.

adidas

The bold array of jerseys reflects the heart of each nation via colourways and patterns that celebrate key aspects of each nation’s identity. From their rich histories to famous landscapes, traditional architecture and iconic past kit designs, each jersey aims to unite fans around a shared passion for their nation.

So, whether you'll be watching at home, throwing a watch party with friends or making the trip out to watch the World Cup in person, you need to look the part. Let GOAL break down the full release, so you can get yourself kitted out for the big tournament:

Shop: World Cup 2026 kits