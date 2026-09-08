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‘Reach world-class Rodri level, easily!’ - Teenage wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi likened to Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets on the back of £86m Man City transfer
France-born Bouaddi is a Morocco international
That is a huge billing for one so young, but Bouaddi has shown enough across his relatively short career to date to suggest that he is capable of following in the most illustrious of footsteps. He has already passed 100 competitive senior appearances.
A breakthrough was made on the books of Lille, with international recognition coming his way when representing France at every youth level from U16 to U21. Allegiance has since been switched to Morocco, with the 2026 World Cup being graced with The Atlas Lions.
The teenager’s stock was already high heading into that tournament, with a big-money move to one of Europe’s elite clubs quickly becoming a case of when, not if. Premier League giants City ultimately won the race for one of the hottest prospects and most sought-after signatures in world football.
Bouaddi is being eased into a new challenge by Enzo Maresca, with two appearances being made off the bench, but the expectation is that he will soon become one of the first names on the team sheet.
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Teenage wonderkid compared to midfield greats
Asked about how good the classy midfielder can become, ex-City star Sagna - who was speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL: “He has a lot of maturity. He has a work ethic, he has a confidence when he's on the ball, so he can be really, really good.
“I think he can reach a world-class Rodri level, easily. Even like Busquets. Busquets is very peaceful, slow motion, quiet, when he's on the ball he seems to be losing the ball sometimes, but never loses it. He's an elegant player to watch.”
Man City delighted to have landed hot prospect
Bouaddi believes that he is in the best possible place for full potential to be unlocked in his game, telling City’s official website when completing his switch to England: “Manchester City are, for me, the best club in the world. It’s a dream to be here and be able to call myself a City player. I have spent most of my life working hard to become the best player I can be and reach the top of the game.
“I’ve watched City for many years, and I love their style of play. City always try and play quality football. And they have shown they are winners – this club feels like it’s built to win. The squad is world-class and Enzo is a top manager. And I’m really looking forward to playing at the Etihad Stadium, in front of all the fans.
“I have plenty of improving to do. I am only 18. I am happy with the progress I have made so far, but I also know I can improve so much. This is undoubtedly the best place for me to do that. This club demands trophies and I will give everything to make sure we are challenging for every title.”
The Blues’ director of football, Hugo Viana, said of acquiring a future superstar: “Ayyoub’s potential is extremely high - a player equipped with everything a top midfielder needs. At just 18, he already has outstanding football intelligence and that will only improve under the guidance of Enzo.
“We have watched him very, very closely and throughout that process we have become increasingly convinced he is a huge talent who will thrive at City. We are really happy he has joined us and our job now is to ensure we provide him with everything he needs to fulfil his potential.”
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Bouaddi competing with Anderson and Fernandez
Bouaddi, who has signed a five-year contract with City through to 2031, faces plenty of competition for places at the Etihad. He joined the Blues in the same summer as £116m ($157m) England international Elliot Anderson and £125m ($169m) Argentine World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez.
They are all being charged with the task of filling the void that Rodri’s departure for Barcelona created, with the Ballon d’Or-winning Spaniard considered to be the closest thing to fellow World Cup hero Busquets in the modern era.
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