'I can be one of the world's best' - Man City star Jeremy Doku reveals what he needs to do to reach the very top
The statistical quest for goalscoring greatness
Since his £55 million ($74m) move from Rennes in 2023, Doku has established himself as a statistical anomaly in the Premier League. He currently leads the division in both attempted and completed dribbles, yet his goal return remains modest, with just 19 strikes in 123 appearances. Pep Guardiola has previously suggested he thought Doku would “never be a top scorer, to be honest,” a challenge the winger is eager to answer.
“A winger needs to score,” Doku has admitted to The Telegraph. “If I have those goals then I believe that I can get there for sure, 100 per cent. You should ask defenders what they think. But I’m sure that they would say that, obviously if I score goals, this is a different conversation that we have.” He is determined to add "easy goals" like tap-ins to his repertoire, acknowledging that while his solo efforts are spectacular, consistency comes from being in the right place at the right time.
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Battles with the best and defensive double-teams
The respect Doku commands is best illustrated by the tactical shifts opponents make to stop him. He recently faced Real Madrid in the Champions League, where he noted that teams are now regularly deploying two defenders to track his movements. Even elite peers like Trent Alexander-Arnold have been filmed imitating Doku's signature shoulder drops, a sign of the physical and mental toll he exerts on his markers.
“I saw that video - it was a good battle against him,” Doku says of the footage featuring the former Liverpool man. “I like to play against him. You see when I play now, there’s most of the time two defenders on me, which is not a problem because that means another player is free. But I know one versus one, obviously that’s my biggest quality. I’m not going to hide behind it. That’s my talent.”
Proving his worth on the big stage
The Belgian was recently the catalyst for City’s progression in domestic competition. In the FA Cup semi-final against Southampton, he emerged from the bench to upped the threat level when his side was struggling. His persistence was rewarded with a crucial deflected equaliser before he provided an assist for Nico Gonzalez to secure the victory.
This impact highlights why managers like Liverpool boss Arne Slot have described him as "unstoppable" over short distances. However, Doku remains humble despite the praise from high-profile coaches. “I appreciate those compliments, but I don’t try to use that as my fuel, my drive,” he explains. “At the end of the day, it’s me, it’s my responsibility to be consistent, to be always unstoppable, to be always difficult to retain and to be always reliable as a player for my team.”
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Chasing the domestic treble and pace rivals
With the Carabao Cup already secured and a recent win involving Burnley keeping them firmly in the title hunt, the focus has shifted toward a domestic treble. Although Arsenal is now back on top of the Premier League with a three-point lead, City still has a crucial game in hand. Doku believes the hunger within the squad is the primary reason they remain in such a strong position. “We’re in a good flow. We are confident and we’re hungry. We know there’s still a lot to play for and I think that’s what drives us,” he says.
Interestingly, Doku also addressed the debate regarding the fastest player at the Etihad. While he is famously quick, defender Abdukodir Khusanov has emerged as a rival for the speed king title. “Khusanov, everybody knows he’s so quick,” Doku admits. “I think over 15 metres, I back myself. But over maybe 40, I think he will win.” Whether it’s in a footrace or the race for trophies, Doku is clearly operating at the highest velocity.