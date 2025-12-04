'Go to Germany first!' - Wonderkid Nathan de Cat urged to avoid Premier League switch amid Spurs interest

De Cat’s breakout season at Anderlecht has sparked significant interest from Premier League sides, particularly Tottenham, who are reportedly pushing hard to sign the 17-year-old in January. The midfielder has become a key figure domestically, impressing with his maturity, defensive intelligence and control of possession, which has led to speculation that a major move could arrive sooner than expected. Despite this attention, close observers in Belgium insist the timing and destination of his next step will be crucial to his long-term development.

At present, Anderlecht are believed to be open to a transfer if a substantial offer arrives, even though their official stance remains that he is tied to the club until 2027. Interest is not limited to England, as Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are also monitoring De Cat and could rival Premier League clubs for his signature.

The January window is expected to prompt formal negotiations, particularly as Tottenham sporting director Johan Lange is pushing aggressively to strengthen Thomas Frank’s squad. However, those close to Belgian football warn that the Premier League poses a major risk for a teenager still adjusting to senior-level rhythms and responsibilities.