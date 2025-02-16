Women's transfer record history: List of the most expensive players in women's football

Barcelona broke the world record to sign Lionesses star Keira Walsh in 2022 but that fee only ranks sixth among the greatest in the women's game now

As women's football continues to grow worldwide, the sport's transfer record does too. In fact, the money Chelsea parted with back in the summer of 2020 to sign Pernille Harder for the greatest fee in the history of the women's game is now some way down the list of the most expensive transfers, with 17 more lucrative deals having been made in the short time since.

Keira Walsh took Harder's place and moved to the top of that list in the summer of 2022, but her transfer from Manchester City to Barcelona is now only sixth, with the England midfielder herself actually part of a more expensive deal in January 2025, when she moved back to England to join Chelsea.

So, what are the most lucrative transfers in the history of women's football? GOAL breaks down the most expensive deals the sport has seen to date...