Wolves share 'abhorrent' racist abuse aimed at Tolu Arokodare in furious statement after defeat at Crystal Palace

Arokodare joined Wolves in the summer and he played the full 90 minutes against Crystal Palace, and missed a penalty in his side's 1-0 defeat. After the full-time whistle, the 25-year-old took the time to head towards the travelling support and held his hands up in apology.

That act of contrition did not appear to have any impact on the vile trolls who chose to send racist abuse towards the striker.

Wolves posted screenshots of the vile comments alongside a furious statement, which read: "We are disgusted by numerous instances of racist abuse, from multiple perpetrators, directed at Tolu Arokodare on social media following today’s fixture against Crystal Palace.

"There is no place for racism - in football, online, or anywhere in society. We condemn this abhorrent and unlawful behaviour in the strongest possible terms.

"Tolu has our full and unwavering support. No player should be subjected to such hatred simply for doing their job.

"We stand firmly alongside him, and alongside all footballers who are forced to endure this abuse from anonymous accounts acting with apparent impunity.

"The club has reported the posts to the relevant platforms and will work with the Premier League and the authorities to help identify those responsible and ensure appropriate action is taken.

"We will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of discrimination."