Wolves confirm Rob Edwards appointment as ex-Luton boss tasked with guiding Premier League's bottom club to great escape

As reported by The Athletic’s David Ornstein last week, Wolves had been on the brink of naming Edwards as their new head coach after reaching an agreement with Middlesbrough over a compensation package worth in the region of £2 million.
And now Edwards, whose contract at Boro ran through to 2028, has officially been confirmed as Wolves’ manager, returning to a club with whom he has a deep connection. A former centre-back, he made 111 appearances for the Old Gold between 2004 and 2008, scoring one goal.
Edwards also acted as Wolves’ interim coach in 2016, taking charge of two games following the sacking of Walter Zenga. After a 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers and a 3-2 defeat against Derby County, Paul Lambert was brought in as the club’s then-permanent manager, with Edwards staying on as a first-team coach.