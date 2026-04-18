'We've been getting our asses kicked!' - Wolfsburg star breaks down in tears as relegation candidates' long winless run finally ends

Speaking to Sky Sport immediately after the final whistle, the 31-year-old captain did not hide the emotional toll of the club’s situation. Arnold admitted that the past weeks have been extremely difficult, describing the experience as "brutal" while emphasising how deeply the team has been affected by their position near the bottom of the table.
“It’s just brutal,” Arnold said. “You can’t imagine what has been going on inside us. When you’re second last and you keep taking hits every week, it does something to you.”