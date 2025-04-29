Wojciech Szczesny or Marc-Andre Ter Stegen?! Hansi Flick makes massive call as he announces who will be Barcelona's Champions League goalkeeper for remainder of campaign
Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has decided whether Marc-Andre ter Stegen or Wojciech Szczęsny will start the rest of the Champions League campaign.
- Flick announces which GK will start for Barca in remaining UCL games
- Made decision between Ter Stegen and Szczesny
- German returned to fitness earlier this month