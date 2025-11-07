Wojciech Szczesny still has 'a spark in him' as Barcelona goalkeeper's brother reflects on supporting Joan Garcia role

When Szczesny announced his retirement in August 2024, few expected to see him in elite football again. But Barcelona’s injury crisis between the posts changed everything. With Marc-Andre ter Stegen sidelined at the start of last season, Barca turned to the 34-year-old Polish veteran and he delivered beyond expectations. As new signing Joan Garcia later underwent meniscus surgery this season, he was signed to a new deal to ensure he remains at the club until at least the summer of 2026.
Since joining, Szczesny has embraced his supporting role with quiet professionalism. In 38 appearances across competitions, he has produced vital saves in the Copa del Rey final and Champions League knockout stages, proving that age and retirement were never barriers to performance. Even now, with Garcia out, he’s stepped up seamlessly as Barcelona’s backup keeper, embodying reliability in crisis.
His brother Jan Szczesny recently spoke about Wojciech’s attitude toward this chapter, revealing the balance between his competitive spirit and mentorship: “He’s always ready, but I think he prefers being a spectator to a participant.”
Jan also pursued a career as a goalkeeper. He played primarily playing in the Polish lower leagues. Unlike Wojciech, Jan retired early from professional play to become a goalkeeping coach, contributing to football from a coaching perspective rather than continuing as a player.