Winners and losers of the weekend's football: Premier League title there for the taking for relentless Arsenal, hat-trick hero Gonzalo Garcia proves ideal understudy for Kylian Mbappe and things go from bad to worse for struggling Celtic boss Wilfried Nancy

After Enzo Maresca essentially talked his way out of a job by going public with a perceived lack of support at Chelsea, Ruben Amorim decided to follow suit. After suggesting on Christmas Eve that Manchester United were not going to give him sufficient time and money to play his preferred 3-4-3 formation, the Portuguese revealed on Sunday that he was unhappy with his level of control over first-team matters at Old Trafford.

"I just want to say I came here to be the manager, not to be the coach," Amorim said after the 1-1 draw with Leeds at Elland Road. "In every department - the scouting department, the sporting director – [they] need to do their job. I will do mine for 18 months and then we move on.

"I just want to say that I'm going to be the manager of this team, not just the coach. I was really clear on that. That is going to finish in 18 months and then everyone is going to move on. That was the deal. That is my job. Not to be a coach. I know that my name is not [Thomas] Tuchel, it's not [Antonio] Conte, it's not [Jose] Mourinho, but I'm the manager of Manchester United. And it's going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decides to change. I'm not going to quit. I will do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me."

The search for his successor is now under way, with United having decided to sack Amorim just over a year after hiring him. It must be said that, in normal circumstances, a change of manager would have happened long before now, given Amorim's rotten results and the fans' mounting frustration with his tactics and substitutions. However, Sir Jim Ratcliffe had been steadfast in his support of the former Sporting boss because he had invested so much time, money and effort in recruiting him.

Clearly, the INEOS boss felt that Amorim's position was no longer tenable after Sunday's outburst, but the fans aren't going to be fooled into thinking that the manager was responsible for all of the issues at Old Trafford. Ratcliffe & Co. have made one disastrous decision after another since taking charge of football operations at United, so there's zero reason to believe that they're going to get this next big call correct.