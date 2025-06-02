Luis Enrique's all-conquering PSG, curse-free Harry Kane and the biggest winners & losers of the 2024-25 European season

It's been a glorious campaign for certain coaches, clubs and players - but an absolute nightmare for others...

Well, that's a wrap. The 2024-25 European season came to a stunning end on Saturday in Munich, where Paris Saint-Germain finally got their hands on the European Cup by hammering Inter 5-0 in the Champions League final.

It was a sensational victory for Desire Doue, Luis Enrique and especially PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, for whom the trophy had become an obsession.

The Europa League final was far less impressive but just as significant for Tottenham, who, like PSG, have long been mocked for their lack of success in the games that matter. In the Conference League, Chelsea inevitably romped to victory, while there were also dominant domestic title triumphs for Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

In Italy, though, there was further disappointment for Inter, who conceded a 90th-minute penalty to Lazio on the penultimate matchday to essentially gift the title to Napoli.

So, all things considered, who were the biggest winners and losers of the 2024-25 season? GOAL breaks it all down below...