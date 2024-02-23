‘We have to win NOW’ - Diogo Dalot insists ‘the standard’ at Man Utd should be challenging for the Premier League title as he admits trophy-starved fans have already forgotten Carabao Cup triumph
Diogo Dalot understands Manchester United fans' frustrations over the team's inconsistency and wants to end their wait for a Premier League title.
- Dalot says Man Utd must aim for PL title
- Last season was a step forward but 'not the aim'
- 'Fans have been waiting a long time'