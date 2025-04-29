William Gallas reveals why Arsenal can be confident of beating 'flaky' PSG as they bid to reach first Champions League final since 2006

William Gallas has claimed PSG lack experience ahead of their huge trip to Arsenal on Tuesday night in the Champions League semi-finals.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Gallas says Arsenal can learn from PSG's scare against Aston Villa

Believes semi-final tie is '50/50' before kick-off

Admits Champions League trophy hunt is wide open Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱