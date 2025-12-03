The talk around Inter Miami’s winter business intensified after Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba both announced they will retire at the end of the 2025 season. This raised legitimate questions about how the club would navigate its future under MLS’s Designated Player rules, and whether a marquee signing such as Neymar would be part of their next phase. Supporters imagined a fairy tale scenario with former Barcelona team-mates Messi, Suarez and Neymar dazzling audiences together one last time, this time in pink. However, according to Sport,Miami’s leadership has made it unequivocally clear that sentiment will not drive their recruitment policy. While acknowledging the marketing whirlwind Neymar’s arrival would generate, sporting director Chris Henderson and manager Javier Mascherano have chosen to make a pragmatic sporting decision. Defensive reinforcements and a top-tier striker for 2026 have emerged as their primary targets, with interest in Neymar dropped.
Will Neymar reunite with Lionel Messi in MLS? Inter Miami's final stance on winter transfer swoop for Santos star revealed
A reunion that will not happen
- Getty Images Sport
Neymar’s painful battle for fitness continues
Neymar’s second spell at Santos has unfolded very differently from the celebratory homecoming many expected. What began as a six-month plan, allowing him to rebuild confidence and reconnect with his roots, may yet stretch to 18 months if Santos manage to secure safety in the final rounds of the Brasileirao, but concerns over his physical condition remain. Manager Juan Pablo Vojvoda confirmed that Neymar had withdrawn from Santos' 1-1 draw with Internacional due to knee discomfort. Neymar summoned enough strength to play through pain in the following match, helping Santos secure a vital 3-0 win over Sport. That win lifted the club above the relegation line on goal difference, but the meniscus injury might sideline him again for a considerable time. Neymar’s current contract expires at the end of December, leaving him technically free to explore other options. However, according to Sport, the forward appears prepared to remain in Brazil until the 2026 World Cup, provided his body allows him to contribute.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Neymar's World Cup dream is fading fast
For Neymar, everything now revolves around one goal, to ensure he is fit enough for Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad next summer. But there are no guarantees for the Selecao's all-time record goalscorer. Asked specifically about Neymar’s fitness and the form of Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, Ancelotti issued a blunt and demanding standard.
"He has to be 100%," Ancelotti told Esporte Record. "There are many players who are very good, I need to choose players that are 100%. It's not just Neymar, it could be [Real Madrid forward] Vinícius. If Vinícius is at 90%, I'll call up another player who is at 100%, because it's a team that has a very high level of competence, especially up front. Up front, we have really many good players."
The Italian coach went on to praise Neymar’s artistry but underlined the central issue holding him back.
"I think he's a great talent," Ancelotti said. "He's had the bad luck of having injuries. He couldn't be in good physical condition because of the injuries he's had."
- getty
Limited time and shrinking opportunities
With the domestic season in Brazil wrapping up in December, competitive fixtures will be scarce before the March international break. The uncertainty has prompted discussions about alternative pathways, including a short-term move back to Europe. Unlike Brazil, European leagues will be mid-season in early 2026, offering Neymar the rhythm and sharpness he desperately needs. However, the big question remains whether he will find any taker for his services.