Will Darren Fletcher play twin sons Jack & Tyler as Man Utd boss?! Interim manager reveals whether he will make Premier League history in Burnley clash
Fletcher preparing for first game in charge
United head to relegation-battling Burnley on Wednesday evening as they look to strengthen their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. They head into this midweek round of fixtures sixth in the table, level on points with Chelsea in fifth and only three behind champions Liverpool in fourth.
The Red Devils have been boosted by the returns of Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount from their respective injuries, though their minutes will be managed at Turf Moor.
- Getty Images Sport
Will Fletcher make history by playing his twin sons?
Fletcher, who won five Premier League titles and a Champions League during a 13-year stint with United as a player, has the distinction of being able to call upon two of his children for Wednesday's fixture. Twin 18-year-old sons Jack and Tyler are both in first-team training, with the former having already played three times at senior level, though the latter is awaiting his debut.
At a press conference on Tuesday, Fletcher was asked whether he would make history by becoming the first Premier League manager to play two of his sons in a fixture. He replied: "That would be disclosing team information before a game! I'm not going to do that and give anything away. They were in the training group on Monday, that was already arranged before I got there. They've been in the squad recently. We've got some players coming back from injury so we'll assess that tomorrow. We still have to assess a couple of players tomorrow because of the short turnaround from games. They are in the periphery squad but whether they make the match squad, I don't know yet. That remains to be seen."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Premier League's other father-son combos
While twin brothers have never played under their father in the Premier League, there have been many cases of individual sons being selected by their parent in the past.
Close to home, Sir Alex Ferguson brought through son Darren when he was in charge of United. Darren won a Premier League winners' medal for the 1992-93 season, but was sold one year later to Wolves. The captain of that 1992-93 team, Steve Bruce, managed his own son Alex at Birmingham and Hull.
Jamie Redknapp, known nowadays for his punditry work on Sky Sports, nearly went his entire Premier League career without playing under his dad, Harry. Though the ex-midfielder came through under his father at Bournemouth, he was sold in 1991 to Liverpool, where he spent the next 11 years as a fan favourite at Anfield. Jamie then signed for Tottenham in 2002, before finally linking up with Harry at Southampton in 2005.
Nottingham Forest legend Brian Clough managed son Nigel during the 1990s, while Gavin Strachan played under father Gordon briefly when Coventry were a Premier League outfit.
- Getty Images Sport
Fletcher's future as Man Utd interim boss
Fletcher will lead United against Burnley, but his role thereafter remains up in the air. He has confirmed talks will take place with the club hierarchy later this week, while reports claim he could form a new-look coaching setup under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is in talks over a return to Old Trafford for another stint as caretaker manager.