Will Cristiano Ronaldo be banned for crude response to Lionel Messi taunts? Saudi football federation launches investigation into Al-Nassr superstar's obscene gesture
An investigation has been opened into Cristiano Ronaldo’s supposedly obscene response to more 'Messi' taunts while in action for Al-Nassr.
- All-time great in Saudi Pro League action
- Responded to jibes from the crowd
- Investigation opened by disciplinary committee