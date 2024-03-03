Wilfried Zaha back in the Premier League? Four English clubs monitoring Galatasaray star ahead of summer transfer window

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeWilfried Zaha back in the Premier League? Four English clubs monitoring Galatasaray star ahead of summer transfer windowWilfried ZahaGalatasarayTransfersFulhamEvertonWest Ham UnitedWolverhampton WanderersPremier LeagueWilfried Zaha could return to the Premier League after just one season in Turkey as four English clubs show interest in signing him.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowZaha could return to Premier League next seasonFour English clubs interested in signing ZahaLeft Crystal Palace to join Galatasaray this season