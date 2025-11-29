''One of the wildest games!' - Phil Foden in disbelief after dramatic Man City win over Leeds and reveals how Pep Guardiola's side overcame shock of losing lead to snatch vital victory

Foden's first goal in the first minute of the game saw him become only the second City player along with Erling Haaland to score more than once in the Premier League this season. And after an unusually quiet performance from his usually insatiable team-mate, Foden stepped up again and hit a brilliant winner from outside the area. Josko Gvardiol had doubled City's lead after Foden's goal in a totally dominant first-half performance from Guardiola's side.
But the game took a dramatic turn in the second half as Leeds came out with renewed hunger and energy, hitting back through a Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal and then levelling when Lukas Nmecha scored on the rebound after seeing his penalty saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma. Foden, though, had the final say.