Why Wayne Rooney is ‘really irritating’ wife Coleen as Man Utd legend tests the ‘patience’ of friends & family
Coleen has stepped out of shadow cast by ex-England captain Wayne
Coleen, who has stuck by Wayne across several bumpy spells in their marriage, is working hard on building her own brand - as she steps out of the shadow once cast by her husband during his record-setting playing career.
On the back of a runner-up finish in the 2024 edition of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, Coleen has been inundated with commercial and media offers. One of those has seen her link up with high street retailer Primark.
Why Wayne's behaviour has left Coleen irritated
Ahead of the big launch for her new collection with the Irish fast fashion brand, Wayne was spotted looking a little worse for wear during an alcohol-fuelled evening in Manchester. Said antics have provided an unwelcome distraction for Coleen.
An insider has told The Sun: “Coleen does get annoyed with Wayne for getting himself into scrapes. She’s a strong, independent and successful woman and doesn’t like the idea that people think anything other of her. Nobody wants their reputation damaged by silly behaviour – especially when they are working on something as important as a clothing range.
“It’s really irritating for her that she’s had to deal with it. Coleen will always stick by Wayne, but patience from her friends and family could be wearing thin.”
Coleen threw a lavish launch party for celebrity and industry guests in London as her Primark collection was showcased - with a lucrative deal there said to be worth seven figures. Wayne was left back at the family’s £20 million ($27m) Cheshire mansion as he kept an eye on sons Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass.
He treated them to dinner from former United team-mate Jesse Lingard’s jerk chicken takeaway shop in nearby Wilmslow. Coleen was joined in the English capital by her mother, Colette.
The Sun’s source added on Coleen continuing to lean on close family for support: “Colette is and always has been her daughter’s biggest supporter and will do whatever she can to protect her. It was essential that Coleen had her with her because it gave her the confidence to shine and actually enjoy herself. Colette is the voice of reason in her life and of course the shoulder to cry on and ear to moan to.”
Impossible to ignore Wayne-related gossip at Primark event
Why Coleen’s big event went without a hitch, it was impossible for those in attendance to avoid gossip regarding Wayne and his behaviour. The Sun’s insider went on to say: “Coleen had her game face on. There was no mention of Wayne, but people were gossiping about it out of her earshot.”
Wayne was seen struggling to keep his trousers up during a boozy pre-Brits session in Manchester - with a major music awards ceremony heading out of London and to the north of England for the first time.
He had frequented a city centre hotel with pop star friend Calum Scott before being joined by two women, one of which was with her boyfriend. Rooney finally headed off to get some sleep at around 3:25am.
Rooney working as a pundit during break from coaching
Rooney has previously credited wife Coleen with helping to curb his heavy-drinking ways, claiming that he would probably be dead if it were not for the support that she has provided down the years.
Wayne, who is Manchester United’s all-time leading goalscorer, is currently working as pundit for the likes of BBC Sport and Amazon Prime Video. He has put a testing coaching career on hold after enduring short-lived spells in charge of Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle.