Why Pep Guardiola will be sending thank you message to former Clasico rival Jose Mourinho as Man City benefit from Benfica manager’s unique ‘strategy’

Premier League giants City have marched into the last-16 of that competition after securing a top-eight finish in the league phase. Benfica, meanwhile, are preparing for the knockout play-offs after sneaking into the top 24.

Mourinho’s men appeared to be heading out as the clock ticked down in their epic tussle with La Liga heavyweights Real at Estadio da Luz. There was, however, to be a 98th-minute twist in the tale that was celebrated wildly in Lisbon and Manchester.

Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin headed in a remarkable stoppage-time goal that saw his side jump back above Marseille and keep their European dreams alive. He also ended any threat of a Madrid fightback that could have seen them level matters and push City out of the top eight.