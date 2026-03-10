'I don't know why I'm still here!' - Maurizio Sarri hints at imminent exit as coach blasts Lazio board over 'depressing' situation and slams January sale

Sarri has cast serious doubt over his future at Lazio despite securing a dramatic 2-1 victory over Sassuolo on Monday night. While a 92nd-minute winner usually sparks wild celebrations, the atmosphere at the Stadio Olimpico had fallen almost silent. The veteran coach turned his intense fire toward president Claudio Lotito and the club’s hierarchy for their recent decision-making.
The tension between the dugout and the boardroom reached a boiling point in the post-match press conference, where he appeared to deeply regret his decision to stay. Facing the ongoing struggles and the fans' boycott, the tactician vented his frustration and called for action from the club's board as he continues to feel the strain.